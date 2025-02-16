Mets' Francisco Lindor responds to possible load management idea for back
Many expected the New York Mets to ease superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor into the 2025 season, but the fan-favorite's recent response to the idea may indicate otherwise.
The end of Lindor's fantastic 2024 campaign was mired by an ailing back injury, limiting the superstar to only 16 of the club's 26 games in September. It would not mire his season as a whole, however, as the shortstop would finish the year with a runner-up finish for the National League MVP and play a key role for the team in the postseason despite still not being 100 percent.
The common belief entering 2025 was that the Mets would ease Lindor into the season, working in extra off days for the shortstop to get him off his feet and rest his back. Think along the lines of load management in the NBA.
"MLB does a very good job of building off days into the schedule," Lindor said. The shortstop added he does not have a goal of playing all 162 games this year, but he also does not intend to have any extra off days built in because of last year's back injury.
Before the injury, Lindor was on pace to play all 162 games in 2024. The fan favorite would have joined a list of only four other men to do so last year, all hailing from the National League East, including Pete Alonso, Lindor's teammate. The rest of the list includes Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves, and Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Read More: Mets' Francisco Lindor sends message about potential captaincy
Lindor would still finish the 2024 campaign with 152 games played, setting a new career high in OPS+ at 138 in the process. He would finish the year with a line of .273/.344/.500 with 33 home runs and 91 RBI across 689 plate appearances. It would end with his third Silver Slugger award and mark his sixth time finishing in the top 10 for MVP voting.
Expectations are high for the Mets in the coming season with the new addition of Juan Soto to the lineup. Having a healthy Lindor for the majority of the year will go a long way toward helping an offense that finished ninth in MLB in OPS in 2024 (.734) climb even higher up the ranks in 2025. It would be a major boon to the team's playoff chances, especially residing in the toughest division in MLB.