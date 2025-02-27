Juan Soto's arrival to the Mets impresses team veterans
The Juan Soto effect on the New York Mets is real.
Soto, who signed a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal this offseason, has the chance to make New York's lineup one of the best in all of baseball. His presence also has the young players in the Mets' farm system wanting to learn more from the 26-year-old.
But it's not just the young prospects who look to Soto in trying to improve.
Speaking on MLB Network's episode of Hot Stove on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com said that the veterans on the Mets want to learn from Soto and improve their game.
"It's not just the rookies, the younger guys who are gravitating and wanting to soak up Juan Soto's knowledge," DiComo said. "It's [Francisco] Lindor, it's Starling Marte, it's Pete [Alonso], these older veteran players who have had a lot of success in the league are still looking at Juan Soto and saying like 'Wait, I can learn something from this guy too,' even though he's 26 and a lot younger than some of those veterans."
These veterans on the Amazins' who are trying to learn from their new teammate should not be much of a surprise. Since Soto made his major league debut at just 19 years old during the 2018 season with the Washington Nationals, he's been nothing short of a generational talent.
In seven seasons in the major leagues thus far, the outfielder has slashed .285/.421/.532 with 201 career home runs, 592 RBI, and an OPS of .953 across 963 career games. Soto is also a four-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger recipient, and was the 2022 Home Run Derby champion. He is additionally a year removed from slugging a career-high 41 home runs in his lone season with the New York Yankees.
Soto's baseball resume certainly speaks for itself about just how his presence his in any lineup can be. Perhaps these veteran players DiComo alluded to, from the likes of Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Starling Marte, can elevate their offense this season and play key roles in trying to send the Mets back to the playoffs in 2025.