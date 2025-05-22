Juan Soto's early struggles with Mets reminiscent of Lindor's first season
Juan Soto donning the orange and blue has been a dream come true for New York Mets fans. However, this start has not quite lived up to expectations as June approaches.
Soto hasn't gotten off to the start that everyone was expecting him to get off to. After a successful season with the Yankees that ended with a World Series run and signing the biggest contract in sports history in December, there were nothing but high hopes surrounding Soto.
As of now, Soto is hitting .243 with only eight home runs and 21 RBI. These numbers are definitely not ones typically associated with the 26-year-old superstar. But is there really a cause for concern at this point?
Fans have to keep in mind that this is not the first time an athlete has gone through going pains on a new team, and it is certainly not the first time a Met has gone through this. Carlos Beltran joined the Mets and struggled immediately. Even Mike Piazza, who is in the Hall of Fame wearing a Mets hat, had tough times to start.
In the modern Mets era, Francisco Lindor saw his fair share of struggles and unhappy fans in his first year wearing orange and blue. Lindor had a less-than-stellar start in New York, one that faced him with boo's from fans when he wasn't living up to his end of the bargain.
2021 was a difficult year for Lindor, only hitting .230 and knocking in 63 runs in 125 games. But since then, Lindor has been able to flip the script; in 2025, fans are calling for Lindor to be named the team captain with him truly being the heart and soul of this Mets team.
Lindor has been able to prove himself within his tenure thus far, so there really should not be any worry that Soto will not turn the corner as well. Like every other ball player, he is experiencing a slump that is rattling his typical performance.
None of us know what happens behind closed doors, and at the end of the day, athletes are people. Soto is showing some humanity right now. There is plenty of time for him to get back to his confident, superstar self.
It's only a matter of time before Soto figures it out; he is no stranger to the bright lights and big city, he just has to adjust to his new home. While this start is not what anyone was anticipating, there are still over 100 games to play in 2025 and sooner or later, Juan Soto will fall right into stride alongside his new teammates.