Juan Soto’s elite June is exactly what the Mets expected out of him
The New York Mets have seen plenty of stars get off to slow starts when they move to Flushing over the years.
While it took Carlos Beltran and Francisco Lindor a year to get fully comfortable in Queens, Juan Soto appears to have made that leap in just two months with an incredible June performance that is worthy of the largest contract in baseball history.
Soto continued his June carnage against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, launching two more homers to give him 10 in the first 25 days of the month. The multi-home run game also allowed Soto to make major league history, becoming the youngest player to record 27 multi-home run games before turning 27 years old.
While most of the Mets' lineup has been cold in June, Soto has been a welcome exception, carrying the load offensively in what could be the best month of production in franchise history. Over his 23 games in June, Soto has hit .325 with 10 home runs, 18 RBI, and an absurd 1.238 OPS.
It felt like a matter of time before Soto would start hitting like the man who earned a $765 million contract on the open market this winter. The hot streak has helped Soto eclipse Pete Alonso for the team lead in home runs and raised his season numbers to a much more respectable .256 batting average alongside an .899 OPS.
Soto's insanely hot June should make him a shoo-in for the National League's Player of the Month honors for the month and could help a late push for the NL All-Star Team, where he is currently inside the top six vote getters among outfielders that would advance to a second round of voting. The other good thing for the Mets is that this month, at the bare minimum, will end the narratives that Soto is miserable in Queens and would rather be playing for the Yankees.