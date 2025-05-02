Mets discussed Mark Vientos with Cubs before 2021 Pete Crow-Armstrong trade
One of the New York Mets’ splashiest trade deadline deals this decade could have looked much different.
On Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic published a feature story on Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, whom the Mets drafted 19th overall in 2020. Injuries limited Crow-Armstrong to just 24 at-bats with the Mets’ Single-A affiliate before he was traded in July 2021 for Javier Báez, who played only 47 games in Queens before departing in free agency that winter.
Four seasons later, the now 23-year-old Crow-Armstrong has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the 2025 season. Not only does the speedy lefty hitter have an .813 OPS through his first 32 games, but he has also played electrifying defense—leading all center fielders with six defensive runs saved and all of MLB with +7 Outs Above Average.
Had the Mets accepted the original trade offer for Báez, that breakout season might be unfolding in Queens—alongside corner outfielders Brandon Nimmo and Juan Soto.
According to Rosenthal, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer initially asked for right-handed pitching prospect Matt Allan in return. However, the Mets reportedly responded that Allan was untouchable, as they viewed him as a future top-of-the-rotation starter at the time.
Allan, 24, went nearly six years without pitching in a game due to the pandemic and three major surgeries before resuming his career this April. Through five starts with Class A St. Lucie, he has allowed three runs on nine hits with 15 strikeouts in 12 innings, reaching up to 97 mph on his fastball.
The report also states that the Mets and Cubs discussed infielder Mark Vientos—now the Mets’ starting third baseman—before ultimately agreeing on Crow-Armstrong instead.
As the 2021 deadline approached, both prospects sensed they were involved in trade talks and made a pact to call each other if either got moved. But Crow-Armstrong told Rosenthal that the pact was more so focused on Vientos, as most people thought he would be the one traded.
Ultimately, the Cubs reportedly felt Crow-Armstrong’s defense and baserunning made him a more appealing prospect than Vientos. According to Rosenthal, the two sides remained at a stalemate until the Cubs included right-hander Trevor Williams and cash to cover part of Báez’s remaining salary—prompting the Mets to finally agree to part with Crow-Armstrong.
Vientos, 25, had his breakout campaign in 2024, when he slugged 27 home runs in 111 regular-season games before posting a .998 OPS in the postseason. He got off to a slow start in 2025 but has recently picked up steam, batting .280 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in his last 13 games.
Although the Báez trade has clearly swung in Chicago’s favor, both teams are now in much stronger positions than they were in 2021. Entering Friday, the Mets (21–11) and Cubs (19–13) boast two of the best records in baseball and each lead their respective divisions.