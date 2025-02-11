Kodai Senga shares insight on how Mets can recruit top Japanese players
While it didn't compete with the Juan Soto sweepstakes, Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki's decision on which team he was going to sign with this offseason was one of the biggest and most intriguing storylines to follow.
Then again, given that Sasaki signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers (who were seen as the heavy favorites to acquire him all along), this Sasaki sweepstakes came to a frustrating end for 29 teams; especially because if there was one team that didn't need another world-class pitcher, it was the defending World Series champions.
Sasaki is far from the first Japanese superstar to sign with the Dodgers over the past few seasons. One offseason ago, Los Angeles landed both Shohei Ohtani (from the Angels) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto; both of whom were crucial to their successful 2024 season.
The New York Mets were never considered true contenders to sign Sasaki. And they weren't among the finalists to sign either Ohtani or Yamamoto. They did, however secure Japanese hurler Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract in December 2022.
Senga spoke with the media on February 11. And at one point, he got brutally honest about what the Mets can do to be more attractive to fellow Japanese players.
"We need to build a roof," Sasaki said when asked how the Mets might better be able to recruit top Japanese talent, per an X post from SNY's Andy Martino.
Of course, the Dodgers' stadium doesn't have a roof either. Therefore, Senga is likely alluding to the fact that Los Angeles' weather is typically more similar to Japan's climate when compared to New York.
It's hard to imagine that Citi Field will receive a roof anytime soon, so the Mets will need to use a different strategy when Japan's best top talent becomes available.