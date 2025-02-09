Mariners Deemed a Fit For Mets Fan Favorite Jose Iglesias
One of the more compelling free agent infielders that's still available at this point in the offseason is former New York Mets second baseman Jose Iglesias.
Not only did Iglesias produce an impressive offensive season with New York in 2024, hitting .337 with a .829 OPS in 270 at-bats during the regular season, but his high-level defense and infectious energy would make him a hot commodity for any MLB team's clubhouse.
There's no question that his presence (specifically as it pertained to his hit "OMG" song) was a crucial part of the Mets' success last year.
Alas, the Mets seem to already have their infield set for 2025. While there's still a chance Iglesias could re-sign (most likely on a one-year deal, as that's reportedly what he's looking for), the more likely outcome seems to be that he'll end up elsewhere.
And in a February 7 article, The Athletic writer Chad Jennings predicted Iglesias would wind up with the Seattle Mariners.
"The Mariners are all about being reliably decent, so here’s a veteran second baseman who tends to hit OK while playing solid defense. He would add stability to a questionable Mariners infield and improve the bench by freeing Dylan Moore to serve as a super-utility man," Jennings wrote of Iglesias.
Given Iglesias' versatility and what's going to be a relatively cheap price tag, it seems like he would be a fit for any team that's still looking to fill a void in the infield.
Then again, perhaps Mets fans and players can keep holding out hope that he's going to return to Queens for this upcoming season.