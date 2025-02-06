Inside The Mets

Sources: Mets Made One-Year Offer to Jose Iglesias

The New York Mets recently made a one-year offer to infielder Jose Iglesias who is seeking a multi-year deal in free agency.

Pat Ragazzo

Jul 2, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jose Iglesias (11) and first baseman Pete Alonso (20) pose for a photograph while celebrating in the dugout during the tenth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
Jul 2, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jose Iglesias (11) and first baseman Pete Alonso (20) pose for a photograph while celebrating in the dugout during the tenth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
In this story:

OMG!

The New York Mets recently made a one-year offer to infielder Jose Iglesias, but the 35-year-old is said to be seeking a multi-year deal, as sources told Mets On SI.

The Mets are loaded on infielders at this point after bringing back first baseman Pete Alonso on a two-year, $54 million deal (2026 is a player option for $24 million). Alonso will now make $30 million in 2025, the highest one-year contract for a first baseman in MLB history. The 30-year-old is destined to opt-out next winter to once again test the market and try to cash in on a long-term deal like Matt Chapman and Blake Snell just did.

The Mets blew past the $301 million luxury tax threshold by signing Alonso. They will now have to pay a hefty amount in penalties after team owner Steve Cohen decided to exceed his targeted payroll budget to make room for the club's homegrown star to return.

New York also brought in second baseman and third baseman Nick Madrigal last week on a split contract.

However, Iglesias holds value with his versatility and can play shortstop as well. The Mets don't have a backup shortstop to Francisco Lindor on the roster unless Luisangel Acuna breaks camp with them for Opening Day.

Iglesias, aka Candelita, would be a major addition to the Mets' clubhouse with his leadership and vibes. It also means the latino pop sensation would be bringing his 2024 hit single "OMG" back to the squad.

The Mets re-signed Sean Manaea, Jesse Winker, Ryne Stanek and now Alonso. They lost Luis Severino but added Juan Soto, an MVP caliber generational slugger, in December. They're essentially running it back for another year with a fun team that was two wins shy of making the World Series.

Their goal now is to finish what they started last October. Will they do so with Iglesias, a major glue guy? Time will tell but they at least made an offer recently.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets and Yankees On SI sites. He has been covering the Mets since 2018 and Yankees since 2021. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News