Sources: Mets Made One-Year Offer to Jose Iglesias
OMG!
The New York Mets recently made a one-year offer to infielder Jose Iglesias, but the 35-year-old is said to be seeking a multi-year deal, as sources told Mets On SI.
The Mets are loaded on infielders at this point after bringing back first baseman Pete Alonso on a two-year, $54 million deal (2026 is a player option for $24 million). Alonso will now make $30 million in 2025, the highest one-year contract for a first baseman in MLB history. The 30-year-old is destined to opt-out next winter to once again test the market and try to cash in on a long-term deal like Matt Chapman and Blake Snell just did.
The Mets blew past the $301 million luxury tax threshold by signing Alonso. They will now have to pay a hefty amount in penalties after team owner Steve Cohen decided to exceed his targeted payroll budget to make room for the club's homegrown star to return.
New York also brought in second baseman and third baseman Nick Madrigal last week on a split contract.
However, Iglesias holds value with his versatility and can play shortstop as well. The Mets don't have a backup shortstop to Francisco Lindor on the roster unless Luisangel Acuna breaks camp with them for Opening Day.
Iglesias, aka Candelita, would be a major addition to the Mets' clubhouse with his leadership and vibes. It also means the latino pop sensation would be bringing his 2024 hit single "OMG" back to the squad.
The Mets re-signed Sean Manaea, Jesse Winker, Ryne Stanek and now Alonso. They lost Luis Severino but added Juan Soto, an MVP caliber generational slugger, in December. They're essentially running it back for another year with a fun team that was two wins shy of making the World Series.
Their goal now is to finish what they started last October. Will they do so with Iglesias, a major glue guy? Time will tell but they at least made an offer recently.