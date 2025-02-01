Yankees Could Target Beloved Mets Infielder in Free Agency
One move the New York Mets made in free agency on January 31 might spell the end of a beloved infielder's time in Queens.
This move was New York signing former Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal to a split one-year contract that's worth differing amounts in the majors and minors.
In his January 31 article detailing this signing, Pat Ragazzo of Mets on SI wrote, "The Mets have yet to make a serious attempt at bringing back latino pop sensation and utility infielder Jose Iglesias, perThe New York Post. Iglesias, 35, was a big part of the team's post-June turnaround and march to the NLCS last season.
"It's now possible that Madrigal, who plays second and third base, could wind up being Iglesias' replacement. Time will tell on that front; Iglesias has previously said he has interest in reuniting with the Mets but he has earned the right to test the market," he added.
Therefore, it seems that Iglesias will be playing for a new team in 2025. And in a January 31 article, Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post conveyed why he could be a fit for the New York Yankees.
"Would the Yankees trigger a different kind of “OMG” reaction from Mets fans?" Sanchez wrote.
"The 35-year-old second baseman/pop star still lingers in free agency after a brilliant stint in Queens in which he hit .337 over 85 games.
"His advanced metrics do not support that his pace was sustainable, but the smooth-fielding veteran re-established that he is a major league player," Sanchez continued.
Given how the Yankees don't want to spend big on one of the elite free agent infielders available (such as Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman), Iglesias could make a lot of sense for them.
But if he's not coming back to Queens, Mets fans would surely prefer Iglesias stay away from New York's other team.