Mark Vientos admits being 'humbled' by mediocre start to season
It wasn't just New York Mets fans who believed third baseman Mark Vientos was poised to become a superstar in 2025 after a 2024 regular season where he hit .266 with a .838 OPS, 27 home runs, and 71 RBIs in just 111 games.
Then Vientos followed this regular season campaign up with a breakout postseason that included him hitting .327 with a .998 OPS and 5 home runs under the brightest lights. After that, the entire baseball community thought New York had another homegrown superstar on its hands.
Alas, that has not been close to the case in 2025. Vientos is currently hitting .230 with a .678 OPS, 6 home runs, and has been one of the worst third basemen in all of baseball, according to Baseball Savant. Not to mention that he has been sidelined since early June with a hamstring strain.
However, Vientos is now back to being healthy and is set to return to the Mets' roster this weekend.
Vientos spoke with the media on June 26. And when asked about evaluating his start to the 2025 season, he got brutally honest with himself.
"I felt like as I had time off, and I thought about the past couple months, just like, 'Hey man, it's part of it. If you thought you were going to come into the league again, especially the big leagues, and think that it was going to be a walk in the park, you've got another thing coming,'" Vientos said, per an X post from SNY.
"I felt like I kind of got humbled a little bit. And I appreciate that, because I love this game so much. And reasons like the first couple months of the season is the reason why I love it so much. It keeps me on my toes, it keeps me wanting to work harder and harder, and keep getting better," he added.
Props to Vientos for being able to reflect on his tough start in this way amid his return.