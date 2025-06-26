Mets trading for speedy center fielder 'very possible', per insider
The New York Mets are expected to target center field when bolstering their roster ahead of this year's July 31 trade deadline. This is owed to New York's center fielders having just a .666 collective OPS this season, which is 20th best in all of baseball.
Given that center field is one of the weakest positions in the entire sport right now, there aren't a ton of intriguing trade candidates at the position the Mets' front office could pursue. However, the Baltimore Orioles have Cedric Mullins commanding their outfield, and Mullins is hitting .217 with a .717 OPS, 12 home runs, and 8 stolen bases on the season.
Read more: Insider suggests this AL team could be Mets' perfect trade deadline partner
While these stats don't jump off the page by any means, adding Mullins would absolutely improve New York's current center field situation, both offensively and defensively.
And in a June 25 live stream with Bleacher Report, MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed that he could see a world where Mullins ends up on the Mets.
"Mullins to the Mets, very possible," Heyman said. "You could look at center field for the Mets, I think [Tyrone] Taylor has done a great job defensively. Center field is something they could consider. DH, maybe. But I think [bullpen] is number one, and they're going to look at starting pitching. Let's face it... But bullpen is where the action is going to be, I don't think there's any question about it."
It will be interesting to see which direction the Mets go as the trade deadline nears, and whether adding Mullins or another center fielder will become a top priority.