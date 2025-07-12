Mark Vientos gets his confidence back in Mets' comeback win over Royals
"Swaggy V" is back. After struggling greatly this season and missing considerable time with an injury, Mark Vientos looks like he has finally regained some of his confidence.
Last year, Vientos made a name for himself by delivering in big moments and becoming a consistent contributor for the New York Mets. He was even stronger in the postseason, setting a franchise record with 14 RBI despite the Mets ultimately falling short in the NLCS.
Entering Friday's game, however, the 25-year-old looked lost at the plate. He was hitting just .213/.273/.344 in 63 games, along with only six home runs. There were even whispers that maybe Vientos needed a stint away from the bright lights of the majors to get his confidence back.
But everything seemed to have turned around for Vientos in one swing. With the Mets trailing the Kansas City Royals 3-1 in the eighth inning, the third baseman cracked a bases-clearing double to give New York the lead. A game that was filled with desperation and disappointment quickly shifted into a much brighter one, and Vientos showed a glimpse of what fans know he is capable of.
Vientos' talent is undeniable. It has been obvious that he's been in a career-worst slump as a major leaguer. And all he needed was a big moment to show the team, the fans, and most importantly, himself, that he can be the man who comes through when the Mets need him to.
This was exactly the confidence boost that Vientos needed to get out of his slump. Having him at peak production is not just huge for him and his personal confidence, but it pays dividends for the team as well.
If this confidence holds up and Vientos finds his way back to consistently producing, the Mets will have a real threat at their disposal after the All-Star break.