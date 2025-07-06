Inside The Mets

Should the Mets send Mark Vientos to Triple-A?

With Vientos struggling and a surplus of young infielders, sending the third baseman down may be the best move to find himself again.

Andrew Jamieson

Jul 3, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) throws to first on an RBI infield single by Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Mets are firmly in postseason contention as the All-Star break approaches, sitting 14 games over .500 and just half a game behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

But one glaring issue has emerged: Mark Vientos, who looked like the franchise third baseman heading into the 2025 season, has struggled mightily after a breakout 2024.

After posting a .266/.322/.516 slash line with 27 home runs and a slugging percentage over .500 last season, the third baseman has been a shell of himself this year. Entering Sunday, he's hitting just .214, with an on-base percentage below .300 and an OPS of .625.

His struggles have only grown more concerning since returning from a hamstring strain on June 27. In his first six games after returning from injury, Vientos is hitting just .087, with nine strikeouts and only two hits in that span.

Not only has his offense regressed, but his defense has been a recurring problem at third base. As such, Vientos' playing time has not only been cut due to injury, but also in part to the emergences of Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio.

Baty, 25, struggled to start the season, but has since become one of the Mets' most timely hitters. Through April 23, he was batting just .204 with one home run and four RBI. In response, the Mets optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse on April 24.

However, that stint in Syracuse was short-lived. On May 5, Baty was recalled to replace Jesse Winker, who landed on the injured list with an oblique strain. Since rejoining the team on May 7, Baty has flipped the script with eight home runs and 25 RBI in 49 games, while constantly flashing the leather; his +4 Outs Above Average ranks third among all MLB third basemen.

Maybe Vientos needs to follow a similar trajectory as Baty did to find success again. Last year, he was sent down to Syracuse in late April; when he was recalled just a couple weeks later, he went on to come up clutch consistently, becoming a pivotal piece in the team's regular season and postseason success.

In addition to the two 'Baby Mets' opposite trends, the Mets currently have an abundance of infielders at their disposal. From Mauricio, McNeil, Baty, and Luisangel Acuña, it's simply impossible for all of them to get everyday reps on such a deep roster.

Being sent to the minor leagues isn't the end all, be all: rather, it's a move made for players to find their form again in hopes of returning with more potential and confidence.

The organization has not been shy to send struggling players down this season, and perhaps Mark Vientos may be the latest player to join this list.

