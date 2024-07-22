Marlins Star On Trade Block Linked To Mets With Deadline Approaching
The Miami Marlins are going to be an interesting team to look out for over the next week.
Miami was hoping to take another step forward and compete for a playoff spot once again, but that won't be the case this year. Injuries have completely dismantled the Marlins and they never truly have had their footing under them.
The Marlins have struggled because of this and are clear sellers. Miami already traded Luis Arráez to the San Diego Padres months ago and it seems like fellow All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be on the move ahead of the July 30th trade deadline as well.
Chisholm could help any contender but SNY's Danny Abriano mentioned the New York Mets as a possible option if they wanted to make a "big swing" at the deadline.
"If they want to take a big swing, the Mets can call the (Chicago White Sox) about Luis Robert Jr., who is signed through 2025 and has club options for 2026 and 2027," Abriano said. "Or they can ask the Marlins about Jazz Chisholm Jr., who will almost certainly get dealt but will be very expensive to acquire -- Chisholm is arbitration-eligible through 2026 and is incredibly inexpensive (he's making just $2.625 million this season)."
Chisholm has seen time in center field and at second base this season and immediately would be an upgrade for New York. He could take over the starting second base spot and give the lineup a jolt. So far this season he has clubbed 13 home runs, driven in 45 runs, stolen 19 bases, and slashed .251/.322/.411 in 96 games played.
