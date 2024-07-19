Mets Urged To Call White Sox About Blockbuster Deal Involving Star Slugger
The New York Mets ended the first half of the season on a high note and now things are about to get interesting.
Many speculated that the Mets would be sellers around the trade deadline but that isn't going to be the case unless something devastating happens over the next week or so. The Mets are 49-46 on the season and hold a National League Wild Card spot.
The Mets at one point were over 10 games below .500 so the fact that they were able to completely turn things around in such a short time is a sign that this team could end up making some noise and is worth investing in.
New York is loaded throughout the roster but still has some needs with the trade deadline right around the corner. SNY's Danny Abriano broke down the Mets' biggest needs heading into the deadline and mentioned corner outfield as a spot that needs a lift and suggested if the team wants to "take a big swing" they should call the Chicago White Sox about superstar slugger Luis Robert Jr.
"With Starling Marte out and progressing slowly as he works his way back from a knee injury, the Mets' outfield situation is unsettled," Abriano said. "Since Marte went down, the Mets have been giving most of that playing time to DJ Stewart and Tyrone Taylor, with Jeff McNeil also getting a taste...
"If they want to take a big swing, the Mets can call the White Sox about Luis Robert Jr., who is signed through 2025 and has club options for 2026 and 2027. Or they can ask the (Miami Marlins) about Jazz Chisholm Jr., who will almost certainly get dealt but will be very expensive to acquire -- Chisholm is arbitration-eligible through 2026 and is incredibly inexpensive (he's making just $2.625 million this season)."
Robert would be a great option for the Mets this season and to build around for the next few years with club options in 2026 and 2027. He is just 26 years old and had 38 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases last season. Injuries have derailed his 2024 season, but he still is on pace to put up solid numbers and could give the Mets a boost they need.
