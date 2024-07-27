Mets Ace Kodai Senga Suffers Concerning Injury in First Start of Season
NEW YORK - The vibes were high at Citi Field on Friday night - until they weren't.
In what was ace pitcher Kodai Senga's first start of the regular season for the New York Mets, the righty cruised through 5.1 innings, allowing two runs while striking out nine batters. However, a pop out to begin the sixth inning ended in disastrous fashion, as Senga hit the ground holding his left leg after chasing the infield fly off the mound.
Although Senga was able to walk off the field under his own power, which led to some speculation that maybe he suffered a cramp, the Mets later announced that the ace has been diagnosed with a left calf strain.
This is brutal news for the surging Mets, who have been patiently waiting on Senga's return all season. The 31-year-old went down with a shoulder strain in late-February before a May setback in the form of triceps inflammation delayed him further.
The Mets also just lost rookie starter Christian Scott to a UCL sprain and high-leverage reliever Dedniel Nunez to a right pronator strain. Reed Garrett is still on the IL with elbow inflammation as well.
So, the pitching injuries have piled up in a hurry for the Mets this week with the trade deadline just four days away. President of baseball operations David Stearns acquired righty reliever Ryne Stanek from the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, but now there could be more urgency to land a starter with Senga's timeline unknown.
The Mets have been red-hot, but losing Senga is a crushing blow for their rotation. Bullpen is the team's biggest need at the deadline, but bringing in a starter makes sense given the latest injury to their ace.