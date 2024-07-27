Mets Acquire High-Upside Veteran Reliever From AL Club
NEW YORK - The New York Mets have made a move to upgrade their struggling and banged-up bullpen.
On Friday evening, the Mets acquired veteran right-handed reliever Ryne Stanek from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for their no. 30 ranked prospect in outfielder Rhylan Thomas.
SNY's baseball insider Andy Martino was the first to report this news.
Stanek was having a bit of a down-year in Seattle, posting a 4.38 ERA in 39 innings pitched. He has particularly struggled as of late with a 9.64 ERA in his last 4.2 innings, and a 5.25 ERA in his previous 15 outings.
However, Stanek brings veteran experience and upside to a Mets' bullpen that is in need of reinforcements. The righty also posted a dazzling 1.15 ERA in 54.2 innings for the Houston Astros in the 2022 regular season and won a World Series title with them in that year.
This deal comes as a bit of a surprise as the Mariners, who are fighting to retake their division lead in the AL West, have been aggressive ahead of the trade deadline. On Thursday, Seattle acquired star outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays. They also landed reliever Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has now brought in two key members of the Astros' 2022 World Series-winning bullpen in righty duo Phil Maton and Stanek.
The Mariners signed Stanek to a one-year, $4 million deal in the offseason, so he is a rental reliever for the Mets.
New York lost their most consistent reliever, Dedniel Nunez, to a pronator strain on Friday. That being said, manager Carlos Mendoza said the team expects his IL stint to be a short one.
Regardless, the Mets need bullpen help and they've now added two solid arms. There is still work to be done with the deadline approaching rapidly on Tuesday, July 30, but their latest acquisition should boost a shaky unit.