Mets Acquire Intriguing Versatile Depth Piece in Trade With AL Club
You can never have too much depth at this time of the year.
The New York Mets acquired super utility man Eddy Alvarez from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations on Monday.
Prior to their series opener with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Mets added Alvarez to their big-league roster and designated infielder Pablo Reyes for assignment.
In 114 games with Worcester this season, Alvarez was slashing .247/.348/.463 with 18 home runs, 18 stolen bases, and 77 RBI.
Alvarez last suited up in the majors in 2022 for the Los Angeles Dodgers when he appeared in 14 games slashing .160/.154/.160 with four hits and a stolen base. He previously played for the Miami Marlins in 2020 and 2021. While not known for his power, Alvarez is coming off of a game with Worcester where he hit a career-high three home runs.
The move is strictly for depth as the Mets enter into a crucial time of the season. New York was tied with the Atlanta Braves for the final NL Wild Card spot entering play on Monday.
Alvarez has played nearly every position during his career including shortstop, third base, second base, and both corner outfield spots. The 34-year-old also adds more infield depth and another left-handed bat to the roster after Jeff McNeil fractured his wrist over the weekend.
The Mets recently acquired speedy outfielder Jose Azocar off of waivers from the San Diego Padres as well. Late-season deals are rare around the league, but teams pushing for a spot in October usually continue to add players as the rosters expand in September.