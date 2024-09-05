New York Mets Claim Speedy Outfielder From NL Contender
With just 22 games left in a heated NL Wild Card race, the New York Mets added some depth from a rival NL contender.
On Thursday, the Mets announced a series of transactions including acquiring speedy outfielder Jose Azocar off of waivers from the San Diego Padres. The Venezuelan speedster spent three seasons with the Padres in which he suited up for 214 games including 61 this year. In his 79 at-bats this season, Azocar has slashed .219/.269/.247 with 16 hits and five stolen bases. The Mets optioned Azocar to Triple-A Syracuse upon claiming him.
For everything the Mets have done well this season, stealing bases has not been one of them. As a team, the Mets rank 17th in the major leagues in stolen bases with 91. The Nationals and the Reds lead the majors with 189 and 186 respectively. If recalled from Triple-A, Azocar would be an immediate threat on the base paths, something the Mets are lacking outside of Francisco Lindor.
Azocar was designated for assignment by the Padres to make room for the returning Fernando Tatis Jr. on Monday. While he won’t factor into the starting lineup for the Mets, he does provide the outfield with some much-needed speed and depth if they opt to call him up down the stretch. He’s also a plus defender with eight outs above average while playing all three outfield positions.
To make a space on the 40-man roster for Azocar, the Mets moved pitcher Sean Reid-Foley from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reid-Foley, who has been on the IL since June 20 with a shoulder impingement, will likely miss the remainder of the season after having to halt his rehab assignment.
New York also welcomed back designated hitter J.D. Martinez from the paternity list and sent DJ Stewart back to Triple-A Syracuse.