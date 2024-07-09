Mets Acquire Veteran Reliever from AL Club
The New York Mets have made their first deadline move.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Mets announced the acquisition of veteran right-handed reliever Phil Maton from the Tampa Bay Rays, in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later. To make room for their new bullpen arm, New York has designated Joey Lucchesi for assignment.
According to president of baseball operations David Stearns, the Mets had been talking to the Rays for weeks about Maton and had previously targeted him during the offseason.
An eight-year MLB veteran, Maton spent 2022 and 2023 with the Houston Astros and served as a dependable high-leverage reliever, with a 3.42 ERA and 147 strikeouts against 49 walks. He has struggled greatly with the Rays this season, with a 4.58 ERA and -0.6 fWAR in 35.1 innings pitched, but has shown signs of improvement over his last seven appearances with a 1.08 ERA in 8.1 innings.
The Mets' bullpen has been ravaged by injuries during the season, with both Brooks Raley and Drew Smith undergoing season-ending surgery, while Edwin Diaz and Sean Reid-Foley have also spent time on the injured list. New York also just got Diaz back from a 10-game suspension for using foreign substances while pitching; they struggled greatly during that span with an 8.37 ERA.
As of Tuesday, the Mets are 2.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the last Wild Card spot in the National League; being so close to a playoff spot, it makes sense for the team to buy at the deadline. While there is still more work to be done, the acquisition of Maton should be a legitimate upgrade for the bullpen, especially if his recent adjustments continue to pay off.