Mets activate Brooks Raley from IL, DFA Richard Lovelady
For the first time since last April, left-handed reliever Brooks Raley will be available out of the New York Mets’ bullpen.
Before Friday’s series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, the Mets announced that Raley had returned from his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. To make room on the 26-man roster, fellow lefty Richard Lovelady was designated for assignment.
Raley, 37, underwent Tommy John surgery last May, a procedure that also included an internal brace. He re-signed with the Mets in April on a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2026, allowing him time to ramp back up gradually.
Before injuring his elbow, Raley served as the Mets’ go-to left-hander out of the bullpen. In 74 appearances with the team between 2023 and 2024, he posted a 2.48 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 10.2 K/9 rate, consistently limiting hard contact with his low-80s sweeper and mid-80s cutter.
Raley began his rehab assignment in mid-June, making eight appearances across three levels. He tossed nine scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts, one walk, and a 52.6% groundball rate. His sinker averaged 89.7 mph during that span, matching the velocity he showed during his strong 2023 campaign.
New York carried two left-handers in its Opening Day bullpen — A.J. Minter and Danny Young — but lost both to season-ending injuries shortly after Raley re-signed. Since then, the club has cycled through several stopgap lefties in an effort to fill the void: Génesis Cabrera, José Castillo, Colin Poche, and Lovelady.
Lovelady, 30, has now been designated for assignment by the Mets twice this season. He was previously removed from the 40-man roster the day after making his team debut, but re-signed with the club June 29 after clearing waivers and electing free agency. Between his two stints in Queens, he allowed six runs on eight hits over 6.1 innings.
Regardless of how Raley performs in the coming weeks, the Mets will likely continue to monitor the trade market for additional relief help. They entered the All-Star break with a 3.83 bullpen ERA, which ranks 14th in MLB.
In addition to the Raley and Lovelady roster moves, the Mets also announced that Paul Blackburn (shoulder) had been placed on a rehab assignment with their Florida Complex League affiliate, and José Buttó (illness) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Syracuse. Both right-handers could contribute to the bullpen as multi-inning relievers upon their return.