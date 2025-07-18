Insider believes Mets and Phillies could battle for top trade target
Only a half-game separates the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies in the standings coming out of the All-Star break, and the two division rivals could soon find themselves in an arms race.
While appearing on Foul Territory, MLB insider and former general manager Jim Bowden said he keeps hearing three-time All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase could be on the move before the July 31 trade deadline. Offense remains a concern for the Cleveland Guardians, who rank 26th in runs scored, and they could turn to Cade Smith as their closer if they trade Clase for a prospect haul.
But who could be in the mix to acquire the two-time Reliever of the Year? According to Bowden, the Mets and Phillies are among the most likely destinations for Clase if he is made available.
“Teams like the Phillies, the Mets, and the Tigers, they have enough in their farm system to make a deal,” Bowden said. “I think he more likely goes to Philly or the Mets than the Tigers. I’m not sure they’re gonna trade him in their own division unless they get overwhelmed.”
Clase, 27, has led the American League in saves in each of the past three seasons and finished third in the Cy Young voting in 2024 after posting a 0.61 ERA in 74.1 innings. So far this season, he owns a 2.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 8.7 K/9 rate over 43 appearances, with 20 saves in 24 opportunities.
The hard-throwing right-hander has issued more walks and gotten fewer ground balls in 2025. His normally unhittable 99-102 mph cutter has also yielded noticeably more damage than usual, in part due to more pitches left over the heart of the plate.
While Clase’s numbers have taken a step back from the impossibly high bar he set last year, his acquisition could still be a difference-maker in a tight division race. The Mets’ bullpen ERA (3.83) ranks 14th in MLB as of Friday morning, while Phillies relievers rank 23rd with a 4.38 ERA.
New York’s relief corps has been affected by injuries (A.J. Minter, Danny Young, Max Kranick) and heavy usage, caused in part by the rotation ranking 22nd in innings pitched.
While All-Star closer Edwin Díaz has been dominant, the team’s other leaders in appearances—Reed Garrett, Ryne Stanek, and Huascar Brazobán—have stumbled, especially late in games. Those three have combined for 13 blown saves in 19 chances.
Read More: Should Mets pursue reunion with Seth Lugo at trade deadline?
On paper, Díaz and Clase would form one of the most fearsome 1-2 punches in baseball if a trade does occur. The Mets would have the ability to shorten games with two of MLB’s most shutdown relievers in the late innings, which is especially valuable during the postseason.
Clase is owed $6.4 million in 2026 and carries $10 million club options for the two seasons after that. Acquiring a cost-controlled closer with Clase’s track record won’t be cheap, but it’s worth noting for the Mets: Díaz can opt out of the two years and $37 million remaining on his deal this offseason.