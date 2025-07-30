Mets add two Rockies relievers in hypothetical trade proposal
As the New York Mets finish up their West Coast trip, the trade deadline is sure to provide some more excitement for the franchise.
With the Mets in a tight race with the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East, the team is likely going to be aggressive over the next 48 hours to try to make some improvements. So far, the Mets have already been active on the trade market, and there is no reason to believe that they won’t continue to be. The Phillies have yet to strike on the trade market, but improvements from them will certainly be coming as well.
The goal for New York should be to win the division, and to improve their chances of doing so, continuing to add talent will be important. While there are some different areas they could look to do so, the top need for the team is becoming clearer; the Mets are prioritizing improvements to the bullpen.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a trade proposal for the Mets that would bring Colorado Rockies relievers Jake Bird and Jimmy Herget to New York, in exchange for Blade Tidwell and Dylan Ross.
“With the rotation back to full strength and Ronny Mauricio swinging at hot bat at third base, the bullpen looks like the most likely area of focus,” Reuter wrote.
While adding a star pitcher to lead the rotation or a center fielder to strengthen things in the outfield would be nice, those seem like more of wants than needs for New York. The Mets have already been able to acquire Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles to fill the need of a left-handed reliever, but adding Bird and Herget would give them two more arms capable of pitching in high-leverage situations.
The cost to acquire these two relievers is certainly not cheap, however. Tidwell is a top 10 prospect in their organization, and Ross ranks 23rd according to MLB.com.
So far in 2025, Herget and Bird have done well pitching in Colorado. It is one of the hardest places in the league to be a pitcher. Herget has totaled a 2.86 ERA overall, but a 1.40 ERA away from home.
Furthermore, Bird somewhat shockingly has an opposite split with his home ERA being better than his road performance. A lot of that damage has come in two games in July, but the right-hander is capable of being a good option for the bullpen as well.
Overall, while the price is steep, adding two capable relief pitchers would be a significant upgrade for the Mets.