Mets Add Veteran Outfielder on Minor League Deal
The New York Mets continue to add more depth to their outfield for the 2025 season.
The team announced on Friday that they've signed veteran outfielder Edward Olivares to a minor league deal, which also contains an invitation to Spring Training.
Olivares was originally signed by the Toronto Blue Jays as an international free agent in July 2014, but never appeared in a major league game with them; he was eventually traded to the San Diego Padres in 2018 and made his big league debut with them on July 25, 2020. Since then, the outfielder has played for the Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates over the next four years.
Not long after his debut with the Padres, Olivares was traded to the Royals in August 2020. He went on to play in a combined 199 games with them from 2021 to 2023; his last season in Kansas City turned out to be his best, as well as the one that saw him get the most playing time. That year, Olivares batted .263/.317/.452 with 12 home runs, 36 RBI, and 11 stolen bases in 107 games.
Despite this success, the now 28-year-old was traded to the Pirates in December 2023; he ultimately regressed to a .224/.291/.333 slash line with five home runs and 23 RBI, while playing in just 55 games. Olivares was eventually designated for assignment by Pittsburgh on August 8, and after clearing waivers, he was sent outright to the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians on August 10 and elected free agency on October 2.
Throughout 886 career at-bats, Olivares has slashed .254/.306/.407 with 39 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 96 RBI, a 93 wRC+, and -0.7 fWAR.
Olivares now has an opportunity to show the Mets the talent he brings to the table, as the Amazins continue to add depth to their outfield that already has the likes of Brandon Nimmo, Tyrone Taylor, Starling Marte, and the recently-acquired Jose Siri.