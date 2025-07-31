Mets aggressively looking to add to their starting rotation, per insider
Few teams have been as busy leading up to the trade deadline as the New York Mets.
David Stearns has been hard at work to seize a potential championship window, loading up on top bullpen arms to build a bridge from the starters to Edwin Diaz that the 2015 Kansas City Royals would be envious of. However, it sounds like he isn't done adding to his pitching staff yet.
ESPN's Buster Olney reported in light of San Diego's huge trade for Mason Miller that they could look to re-route Dylan Cease for help in their lineup, characterizing the Chicago Cubs and Mets as the most aggressive teams seeking help for their rotation. This falls in line with Olney's reporting during the Mets' appearance on Sunday Night Baseball last week, when he said Stearns was looking for a pitcher who could start a playoff game for them.
While the Mets can feel reasonably confident that Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga and David Peterson could handle playoff starts, the back of the rotation is questionable in that regard. Clay Holmes has struggled of late, as he's handling higher inning totals than he has a big leaguer with his transition to the rotation, while Frankie Montas has been inconsistent. This could create an issue for the Mets in the postseason if one of their top three is unavailable.
To this point, Stearns has dealt from the depth in the Mets' farm system, dealing away excess pieces that had more name value (Blade Tidwell and Drew Gilbert) or are further away from helping the big club (Jesus Baez, Wellington Aracena, Nate Dohm, and Frank Elissalt) than current value to a team hoping to win a title in the next two years.
The Mets have been tied to many starting pitchers on the market, including Miami's Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller, Arizona's Merrill Kelly, and now Cease. The latter two are pure rentals while the others have some form of team control remaining, which could raise the cost to acquire them in a competitive trade market for starting pitching.
While Jose Butto is the only player the Mets have moved off of the big league roster, there have been rumors that New York could clear out some of their young infield log jam by moving someone like Luisangel Acuña or Mark Vientos to help another area of the roster. It also remains to be seen if Stearns is willing to move one of the Mets' prospects many deem to be untouchable (infielder Jett Williams, outfielder Carson Benge, righties Jonah Tong, Brandon Sproat and Nolan McLean) to land a front line pitcher.
The trade deadline falls at 6:00 p.m. ET today. The Mets are widely expected by insiders to add a center fielder at some point today, but Stearns may pull off a big splash for his rotation as well if the price is right.