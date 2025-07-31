Mets' acquisitions of Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers give them best bullpen in MLB
The New York Mets had an extremely busy day before the trade deadline to completely revamp their bullpen.
Coming into the summer, improving the bullpen was a significant need for the Mets, and it has been one that was addressed and then some. New York started by acquiring left-hander Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles to give them a solid southpaw out of the bullpen, but then followed up with two stunning blockbusters.
First, they pulled off a trade with the San Francisco Giants to acquire setup man Tyler Rogers. So far in 2025, Rogers has totaled a 1.80 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 20 holds; the 34-year-old righty is one of the best setup men in baseball, and his unique arm delivery is something that helps make him great.
However, while it looked like Rogers was going to be the setup man for Edwin Diaz in New York, that might have quickly changed when the Mets suddenly traded for Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals. The 31-year-old flame-throwing closer is one of the best relievers in the game, sporting a 3.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 41 strikeouts against 14 walks, and 21 saves in 26 opportunities.
The price to acquire Rogers felt steep, as New York sent Jose Butto, Blade Tidwell, and Drew Gilbert to San Francisco; nonetheless, that sting can be eased if Rogers lives up to his billing and/or returns as a free agent this offseason. On the other hand, the deal for Helsley felt a little bit better. The Mets sent three players to the Cardinals for the former All-Star, with the two most notable being 8th-ranked prospect Jesus Baez and 14th-ranked prospect Nate Dohm.
Even though Helsley has been a fantastic closer for the Cardinals, it’s almost a certainty that he will be used as the setup man to Diaz. The Mets' closer has been fantastic this year, earning an All-Star selection thanks to a dazzling 1.48 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 64 strikeouts against 16 walks, and 23 saves in 25 opportunities.
With New York aiming to be a World Series contender, they took a significant step in the right direction before the trade deadline. Having a strong bullpen is key to winning in the playoffs, and with a fearsome one-two-three punch in Rogers, Helsley, and Diaz, the Mets now have the best unit in the game.
There is still time for the team to make some potential upgrades to their outfield or starting rotation, but they have done a very successful job of turning a weakness into a fearsome strength.