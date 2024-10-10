Mets Anticipate Key Player's Return to Lineup For NLCS
After advancing to the NLCS for the first time since 2015 on Wednesday, the New York Mets may be getting a key player back into their lineup.
Jeff McNeil, who's been on the injured list since early September, may be added to the Mets' NLCS roster after he plays in two Arizona Fall League Games, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.
McNeil last appeared in a game on September 6 against the Cincinnati Reds, and was forced to leave after getting hit by a pitch by Reds starter Brandon Williamson; this ended up fracturing his right wrist and sidelined him for the rest of the regular season.
The Mets were granted special permission by MLB to allow the second baseman to play in rehab games in Arizona. The team's training facilities in Port St. Lucie, Florida, were not available due to the ongoing Hurricane Milton.
The news of a potential return to action for McNeil in the NLCS will be a huge boost for the Mets as they look to continue an improbable World Series push. Before the 32-year-old was placed on the IL, he was quickly turning his season around in a big way; over his last 41 games before the wrist fracture, McNeil slashed .289/.376/.547 with a .923 OPS after batting just .216 over his first 88 games.
In 129 games during the regular season, McNeil batted .238/.308/.384 with 26 doubles, 12 home runs, 44 RBI, and a .692 OPS.
The Mets punched their ticket to the NLCS on Wednesday with a dramatic 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, winning the NL Division Series three games to one. They now await either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres, and will continue their playoff run on Sunday, October 13.