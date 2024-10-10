Inside The Mets

Mets Anticipate Key Player's Return to Lineup For NLCS

Jeff McNeil is expected to return to the Mets' lineup in time for the NLCS.

Logan VanDine

Aug 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil drives in a run in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil drives in a run in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

After advancing to the NLCS for the first time since 2015 on Wednesday, the New York Mets may be getting a key player back into their lineup.

Jeff McNeil, who's been on the injured list since early September, may be added to the Mets' NLCS roster after he plays in two Arizona Fall League Games, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

McNeil last appeared in a game on September 6 against the Cincinnati Reds, and was forced to leave after getting hit by a pitch by Reds starter Brandon Williamson; this ended up fracturing his right wrist and sidelined him for the rest of the regular season.

The Mets were granted special permission by MLB to allow the second baseman to play in rehab games in Arizona. The team's training facilities in Port St. Lucie, Florida, were not available due to the ongoing Hurricane Milton.

The news of a potential return to action for McNeil in the NLCS will be a huge boost for the Mets as they look to continue an improbable World Series push. Before the 32-year-old was placed on the IL, he was quickly turning his season around in a big way; over his last 41 games before the wrist fracture, McNeil slashed .289/.376/.547 with a .923 OPS after batting just .216 over his first 88 games.

In 129 games during the regular season, McNeil batted .238/.308/.384 with 26 doubles, 12 home runs, 44 RBI, and a .692 OPS.

The Mets punched their ticket to the NLCS on Wednesday with a dramatic 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, winning the NL Division Series three games to one. They now await either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres, and will continue their playoff run on Sunday, October 13.

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work on Yankees and Mets On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports.

Home/News