Mets assign top prospect to Double-A Binghamton to start 2025 Season
The New York Mets have a lot of roster decisions to make on the big league level, and some of those moves could impact where the team's best prospects are slotted.
One player whose fate was a bit uncertain was infielder Jett Williams, who missed most of the 2024 season with a wrist injury.
Williams came back in September and got some at-bats in both Triple-A Syracuse and the Arizona Fall League, where he performed well in a limited sample size. While it could have made sense for the Mets to challenge Williams at Syracuse, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns confirmed in an interview on SNY that Williams will begin the year with Double-A Binghamton.
Between 2023 and 2024, Williams played only 27 games for Binghamton and has yet to master the level, hitting .183 with a .539 OPS in 109 at-bats. Pushing Williams onto Triple-A would do a disservice to his development; it is perfectly reasonable for a 21-year old to be adjusting to Double-A pitching on a regular basis.
Being around the big club in spring training was undoubtedly a valuable experience for Williams, who got to observe big league veterans like Francisco Lindor and learn some good habits to succeed in the majors. Playing regularly at Double-A will allow Williams to continue to grow as both a hitter and a fielder, as the Mets will likely expose him to multiple positions with his natural position of shortstop occupied by Lindor.
The Mets' decision to place Williams at Double-A Binghamton could also be a part of their machinations to finish the 26-man big league roster. There has been plenty of speculation that Luisangel Acuña's presence on that roster isn't guaranteed, so if he goes back to Triple-A Syracuse he would be the primary shortstop, thus necessitating a position switch for Williams.
Going to Double-A allows Williams to work primarily at shortstop, which should give him a comfort level defensively while he works on tackling more advanced pitching. Once Williams' bat is humming in the Eastern League, expect the Mets to start moving him around defensively before a promotion to Syracuse.
The lost season Williams had in 2024 likely takes his big league debut off the table for this season, barring an absurd hitting performance in the minors. If all goes well, Williams will force his way to Triple-A at some point and be a big league factor for the start of the 2026 season.