Mets looking for righty hitting infielder; What it means for Luisangel Acuña
Despite his heavy playing time in spring training, New York Mets prospect Luisangel Acuña's spot on the Opening Day roster is not secure just yet.
Per a report from the NY Post, the Mets are looking for a right-handed-hitting infielder to add in the final few days of spring training. If such a player were to be acquired, according to the report, Acuña would be sent to Triple-A Syracuse to start the season.
Acuña, who turned 23 just two weeks ago, has been battling for a bench role with third baseman Brett Baty and journeyman Donovan Walton. But the lingering oblique injury of starter Jeff McNeil means that the winner of the position battle will be starting at second base, and the lefty-hitting Baty appears to be on top in the competition so far. Walton, on the other hand, was optioned to Triple-A on Saturday.
Baty has outperformed Acuña at the plate so far in spring, with Baty's .354 average and 1.123 OPS not only significantly outpacing Acuña's .224 average and .500 OPS, but standing as one of the best marks in the entire Grapefruit League. The other advantage Baty holds is that he's a left-handed hitter.
Per the report, the Mets are not willing to spend too much money in their pursuit of that right-handed infielder. Given that the luxury tax payroll is already over the 4th and final threshold, anecdotally known as the "Cohen Tax" after Mets owner Steve Cohen, any addition would be taxed at a 100% rate, effectively doubling the salary of any acquired player.
If an affordable option cannot be found, the team reportedly is comfortable keeping Acuña on the roster. In an interesting twist, the righty infielder would likely get the Opening Day start, as the Mets are scheduled to face the Houston Astros and southpaw Framber Valdez.
In retrospect, a reunion with viral sensation Jose Iglesias may have been warranted. His minor league deal signed with the San Diego Padres pays him just $3 million if he makes the majors, an easier cost to stomach than some of the available utility bats in the trade market. Iglesias hit .337 with a .830 OPS and 3.1 WAR after being called up at the end of May.
Available right-handed hitting middle infielders include Whit Merrifield, who played for both the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies last season, and Nick Ahmed, who was released from his minor league deal by the Texas Rangers over the weekend.