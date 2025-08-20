Mets' best rookie has made solid all-around impact
The New York Mets have one of the more top-heavy lineups in baseball, featuring several All-Stars and a mixture of role players who are being relied upon to make an impact in support of the big names.
Shortstop Francisco Lindor, right fielder Juan Soto and first baseman Pete Alonso are as intimidating a trio as any team in baseball has. Left fielder Brandon Nimmo, designated hitter Starling Marte, catcher Francisco Alvarez and utilityman Jeff McNeil have also made a positive impact. However, offensive inconsistency has plagued the team at times this year because of weak spots in the lineup.
Center field has still been an issue, with trade deadline acquisition Cedric Mullins struggling early in his tenure; he hasn’t made any more of an impact than Tyrone Taylor or Jose Siri before him. Third base has also been an issue, as well as second base at times.
One of the players who has done his best to help stabilize the infield is rookie Ronny Mauricio. A top 100 prospect from 2019 through 2024, injuries kept him off the field in 2024, leading to him being dropped off the top prospect list ahead of the 2025 campaign. The upside was evident once he got back on the field during the Dominican Winter League and in the minor leagues to start this season.
In 27 games and 109 plate appearances between them, Mauricio had 36 hits, including four home runs, five doubles and two triples; he knocked in 16 runs and stole eight bases. It was evident when he had a .515/.564/.818 slash line in nine games with Triple-A Syracuse that he was ready to return to the Big Leagues.
Ronny Mauricio Has Been Impactful For Mets This Season
There, Mauricio has been the Mets' best rookie during the 2025 season in the opinion of Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required). Jennings has cited the 24-year-old's positional versatility and solid hitting against right-handed pitching as nice assets for the team.
Mauricio has been one of the players rotating at third base and second base. At the hot corner, he's helped keep the team in the middle-of-the-pack in WAR, an impressive achievement when taking into consideration the team doesn’t have an everyday option. His defense has been the most impressive part of his game thus far.
Despite playing only 314 total innings, Mauricio has a +3 Defensive Run Value, per Baseball Savant; he's logged 49 innings at second base, 19 at shortstop and 246 at third base. His range is even more impressive with an Outs Above Average of +4, which ranks in the 88th percentile.
Making that kind of impact with the glove despite not having a set position is incredibly impressive. Also a good baserunner, he is providing the team with plenty of value despite his overall bat being below average right now. It would be interesting to see how much of an impact being strictly a left-handed hitter would have on his performance.
Currently a switch-hitter, Mauricio’s numbers are much better from that side of the plate when facing right-handed pitching. If he focused on just hitting from his stronger side, his overall numbers would see a massive improvement and his Batting Run Value would increase as well.