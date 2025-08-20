Updated prospect ranking features six New York Mets players

Outfielder Carson Benge went 3-4 with a triple for Double-A Binghamton



In 24 Double-A games Benge is hitting .387/.482/.677 (1.159 OPS) with 4 doubles, a triple, 7 home runs, 18 RBI and a 16/14 BB/K ratio



