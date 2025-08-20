Updated prospect ranking features six New York Mets players
It has been a hectic year for New York Mets prospects. We've seen trades, a call-up, multiple promotions, and considerable rises among league-wide rankings.
These rises were on full display in ESPN's most recent top 100 ranking, which featured six Mets prospects, with four within the top 27.
ESPN's last list, which came out at the end of May, ranked just the top 50 prospects in baseball and featured only Jett Williams (20) and Jonah Tong (50). But the emergence of players like Nolan McLean and Carson Benge, along with the season revival of Brandon Sproat, has crowded the new top 100 with Mets talent.
Jett Williams
Among the reshuffling, 21-year-old Jett Williams holds the top spot in New York's farm at 18. The versatile infielder/outfielder has put together an impressive bounce-back campaign in 2025 after dealing with a right wrist injury in 2024.
In 96 games for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Williams slashed .281/.390/.477 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs. Since his call to Triple-A in early August, he hasn't missed a beat, slashing .286/.333/.500 in seven games and blasting a home run in just his second game with Syracuse.
The former first-round pick will bring game-changing speed and a solid glove when he's called up to the big league roster. With his ability to play both second and center field, Williams could easily figure into the Mets roster now, though it's more likely we will see him up early next season.
Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong
Right behind Williams are two fast-rising pitchers, Nolan McLean (19) and Jonah Tong (21). McLean split time between Double-A and Triple-A this season before making his MLB debut last Saturday against the Seattle Mariners. The 24-year-old right-hander was nearly flawless, striking out eight across 5.1 scoreless innings.
Tong, the minor league leader in strikeouts this season, has been spectacular in Double-A this year and earned a call-up to Triple-A alongside Williams. The 22-year-old holds a 1.50 season ERA with 171 strikeouts in 21 starts.
Tong is less experienced than both McLean and Sproat, but may have the most upside of the three. He consistently stumps batters with his unorthodox over-the-top delivery and a nasty curveball that can generate up to 65 inches of vertical drop.
Carson Benge
Much like Tong, former first-round pick Carson Benge has burst onto the scene with an incredible 2025 season and made a rapid ascent up the Mets' prospect rankings.
In Benge's first full minor league season, he has been promoted twice and came up to Triple-A with Tong and Williams. Across 96 games at all three levels, the lefty slugger is batting .306 with a .917 OPS, 12 homers, 60 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases.
While Benge is currently on the injured list for Syracuse, his tremendous rise through the Mets' pipeline makes it clear that he isn't far from joining the big league outfield.
A.J. Ewing
A.J. Ewing (74) is another Mets prospect to play for three different minor league teams this season. Ewing began the season batting .400 with a 1.121 OPS in 18 games for Low-A St. Lucie before his promotion to High-A Brooklyn.
The 21-year-old speedster remained productive, slashing .288/.387/.388 and stealing 44 bases in 78 games. With Ewing now up at the Double-A level, the middle infielder will look to stay consistent and continue his impressive rise.
Brandon Sproat
Rounding out the Mets representation in the top 100 is Brandon Sproat, who claimed the 83rd spot. After a rough start to the season, Sproat took a steep decline on most lists and was surpassed by the surging Tong and McLean.
But in his last nine starts in Triple-A, the 24-year-old boasts a 2.05 ERA and 57 strikeouts across 48.1 innings. With his recent success and the Mets' need for a spot starter early next week, Sproat could reasonably be called on to join the rotation just a week after McLean did.
Also mentioned late in ESPN's article is infielder Jacob Reimer, who was noted among ten players in contention that did not appear in the preseason top 200. Reimer, who MLB Pipeline ranks as the Mets' No. 6 overall prospect, is batting .271 with an .841 OPS this year for High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton.