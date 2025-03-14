Mets' Brandon Nimmo addresses possibility of DH role to start 2025 season
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is working his way back into game action after dealing with a lingering soreness in his right knee during spring training.
After a positive update on his recovery earlier this week, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed on Friday that he plans to put Nimmo back in the lineup and playing DH during New York's March 15 contest against the St. Louis Cardinals, which Nimmo also did on March 13.
Nimmo spoke with the media on Friday and addressed the possibility of him DHing to start the 2025 regular season.
"I don't know right now. I mean, right now, all I know is that we're trying to progress every day and see if we can get a little bit of gain every day," Nimmo said, per an X post from SNY. "I don't know what that means for Opening Day right now, I just know that we're trying to get the at-bats, and as soon as I can get close to 100%, then I'll be able to play the outfield. But before that point, it's probably going to do more harm than good than try to get out there before it's ready."
Nimmo was then asked whether it's safe to say he'll be ready as a hitter but not a fielder for Opening Day.
"Yeah. I don't really know right now. I'm hopeful for it, but I also know that if you're not playing near 100%, at least I'm thinking 90-95%, then you're probably more of a liability out there," he said. "So I'll go and progress every day and do my best to be ready for the outfield Opening Day."
When dissecting what this might mean for the Mets moving forward, Mets on SI's Pat Ragazzo made an X post that wrote, "The Mets should play it safe with Brandon Nimmo. Have wrote a number of times that DH’ing him early on makes sense.
"Winker and Taylor can play left field while Nimmo and Marte DH platoon".
It will be interesting to see how the Mets handle this outfield vacancy until Nimmo is healthy enough to return.