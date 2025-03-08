Mets' Carlos Mendoza shares new update on Brandon Nimmo's knee injury
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has only played in one spring training game this year due to lingering soreness in his right knee.
A March 6 X post from Newsday's Tim Healey wrote, "Brandon Nimmo said he got an MRI on his sore right knee Tuesday and it showed just inflammation, no structural damage. He is waiting for 'the last 10%' of the soreness to go away before getting back into the lineup in the coming days."
While Nimmo being sidelined to this point obviously isn't ideal, this March 6 update from Healey that suggested he'd likely soon be returning to the field lent itself to optimism. However, this sentiment has since shifted, which New York manager Carlos Mendoza revealed when speaking with the media on Saturday.
"Yesterday [Nimmo] took some at bats, but running felt like he couldn't get past the 85%, so we decided to get an injection on him," Mendoza said, per an X post from SNY. "It's a gel injection to help lubricate the joint, so no activities for 48-72 hours, and then we'll ramp him back up again."
Tim Healey added further context on top of Mendoza's quote by saying in an X post, "The Mets still plan to have [Nimmo] ready for Opening Day."
Considering the slew of injuries the Mets' starting rotation has already experienced during this spring training, the last thing they need is one of their top hitters being sidelined for the start of the 2025 MLB Season.
But hopefully this injection is all Nimmo needs to get back on track so he can be in the Mets' starting lineup against the Houston Astros on March 27.