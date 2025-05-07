Mets' Brandon Nimmo sends telling message about knee issue
At one point in the fourth inning of the New York Mets' May 6 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, outfielder Brandon Nimmo appeared to tweak his knee while corralling a ball that was hit down the left field line.
While Nimmo remained in the game, there was initial concern about what might have happened out there and whether it was a good idea for Nimmo to keep playing.
As Nimmo was tracking another ball down one inning later, the Mets' broadcast both openly discussed these questions, with Mets field reporter Steve Gelbs saying, "I'm a little surprised as well that Nimmo stayed in the game. And it honestly looked to me like he had to convince Carlos Mendoza to keep him in the game... There was definitely discussion prior to this half inning about taking him out."
Nimmo then spoke with the media after the Mets lost on Tuesday and sent a telling message about the state of his knee.
"Good. Yeah, I mean, for the most part, I think we dodged a bullet. So that's great," Nimmo said when asked about the knee, per an X post from SNY. "Felt it hyperextend when I went over to break down to get the ball, and was fortunately able to get off of it pretty quickly, and I think prevent any more damage from being done.
"So we'll see how it is in the next 12 hours or so, but I expect to be good to go to play," he continued.
Given the amount of injuries the Mets have dealt with to this point, they certainly should be feeling grateful that what happened to Nimmo wasn't worse.