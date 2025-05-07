Inside The Mets

This Mets standout will 'likely hit the trade block' this season, per expert

The New York Mets might be wise to consider trading this valuable starter in the coming months.

Grant Young

May 5, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets pitcher Griffin Canning reacts after giving up a home run to Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (not pictured) in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
It's no secret that the New York Mets' starting rotation has been excellent this season, which is proven by their starting staff's collective 2.70 ERA being the best in baseball by a wide margin.

This success has been owed to several pitchers who few expected to shine this season. Among these are guys like Griffin Canning, who has produced a sterling 5-1 record and 2.50 ERA through 7 starts this season.

As good as Canning has been, it's hard to predict that he'll keep this hot start going. And so long as any of the Mets' current starters don't suffer any injuries (which is always a major "if"), the return of Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Paul Blackburn from injuries in the coming months is going to create a log jam for innings.

This was the basis of Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller calling Canning a "Potential Surprise MLB Trade Candidate" in a May 6 article.

"As the impending free agent of the bunch, Canning is surely the lowest hanging fruit. He has been excellent thus far, but he had a 4.78 ERA over the previous six seasons with the Angels. He'll likely hit the trade block as soon as either Manaea or Montas is back," Miller wrote.

While Mets fans would likely be sad to part ways with Canning, given how valuable he has been this season, the reality is that his trade value will likely never be higher than it is right now.

Therefore, if a team that was short on starting pitching came with an offer, the Mets would be wise to at least hear them out.

Grant Young
Grant Young covers the New York Mets and Women’s Basketball for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee.

