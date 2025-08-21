Mets' Brett Baty continues hot month of August with latest home run
Despite having their three-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday, it was another great day at the plate for New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty.
Baty launched his second home run in his many nights and his 15th of the season against the Washington Nationals. His home run was a tape-measure shot, travelling 455 feet off of Nationals' starting pitcher Brad Lord in the top of the fifth inning, which got the Mets on the board, 4-1.
But even though the Mets rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth to close Washington's lead to one run at 5-3, they failed to capitalize on a bases-loaded threat in the inning and were unable to score the rest of the night, dropping the second game of this three-game set to their division foes, 5-4.
While this was a game the Mets had their opportunities to win, Baty was definitely one of the storylines on the night as he continues his red-hot August. After his latest home run, the 25-year-old is now batting .343 in 12 games during the month of August with four home runs, seven RBI and a 1.111 OPS.
Read More: New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo leaves game with injury
To put Baty's strong offensive performance during August into more perspective, he batted just .224 in 24 games during July, preceded by slashing just .195 in 23 games during June. This month has also been Baty's most productive at the plate since May, when he batted .290 in 21 games.
Baty has turned a corner for the Amazins' this season after back-to-back disappointing seasons at the major league level, which resulted in Mark Vientos taking over as the starting third baseman for the Mets last year; Vientos went on to slug a career-high 27 long balls during the 2024 regular season and added five more in the postseason.
But with Vientos failing to build off of his 2024 form throughout the majority of this season, Baty has capitalized at the dish whenever his name has been penciled in the lineup, especially as of late.
With the loss of Francisco Alvarez, a massive blow to the Mets' lineup, the ballclub is counting on their young third baseman to keep his hot streak at the plate alive as they continue to fight for their playoff lives. In 99 games thus far, Baty is slashing .241/.302/.437 with 15 home runs, 41 RBI and a .739 OPS.