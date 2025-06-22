Mets' Brooks Raley tosses another sharp rehab outing
New York Mets reliever Brooks Raley was stellar once again in his second rehab outing.
Raley made his second rehab appearance on Saturday for the Low-A St. Lucie Mets; the lefty allowed just one hit over his one inning of work, with two strikeouts and no free passes on 15 pitches (13 strikes). This appearance for Raley comes less than a week after he impressed in his first rehab outing for St. Lucie on June 17, when he also tossed a scoreless one-hit outing with two strikeouts over one inning.
The lefty hurler continues to work his way back to the major leagues after undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery last year, which cut his 2024 season short. Before his season-ending injury last season, Raley was very effective out of the Mets' bullpen.
Read More: Mets reliever Brooks Raley impresses in rehab game
New York traded for the now 36-year-old from the Tampa Bay Rays on December 7, 2022. In 66 appearances during the 2023 season, Raley went 1-2 with a 2.80 ERA, 61 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.26 across 54.2 innings pitched.
After getting off to another strong start out of the bullpen last season by posting eight scoreless relief outings in seven innings, Raley ultimately saw his 2024 season come to a screeching halt when he was forced to undergo the aforementioned Tommy John surgery.
With Raley hitting the open market following the 2024 season, the Amazins' re-signed him to a one-year deal on April 25 with a club option for the 2026 season. The Mets hope Raley can keep improving throughout his current rehab stint and join New York's bullpen, potentially after the All-Star break.