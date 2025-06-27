Mets' bullpen turns in great effort after losing Griffin Canning to injury
On a night when the New York Mets saw another one of their starters go down with an injury, their bullpen stepped up when they needed it the most.
The Mets managed to split their four-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, winning the finale 4-0 to move back to first place in the NL East. This win for the Amazins', however, may have come with a price after starting pitcher Griffin Canning was forced to leave his start early in the third inning, when he fell down on the field, showing immediate pain.
New York initially announced during the game that Canning was removed due to a left ankle injury. However, manager Carlos Mendoza said after the game that they suspect it may be an Achilles injury for the right-hander, pending the results of his MRI.
Even though the Mets may have lost yet another starting pitcher to injury, they could not have asked for a better performance out of their bullpen. New York's relief corps turned in 6.1 scoreless innings on the night against the Braves' high-powered lineup, all started by Austin Warren, who was just called up today from Triple-A.
Warren went 2.2 innings, giving up just one hit while striking out two, followed by Dedniel Núñez, who looked like his 2024 self, striking out four batters over his two innings of work. Ryne Stanek and Edwin Díaz would end up recording the final six outs for the Mets on the night as the bullpen retired 16 of the final 17 batters they faced.
"Once Griff goes down, in the back of my mind I was like 'how are we going to get through nine innings here?'... Hell of a job by the bullpen there," Mendoza said of his bullpen's effort.
After seeing the Mets' bullpen struggle lately, especially in Tuesday's game, they seemed to finally hit their stride tonight and rally around their injured starting pitcher.