New York Mets' bullpen melts down in nightmare sixth inning
On Monday night, the New York Mets dropped the series opener against the Atlanta Braves despite getting 4.1 scoreless innings from their bullpen.
But Game Two was the opposite, and a 6th inning bullpen implosion wasted Frankie Montas' impressive Mets debut and cost them the win against their NL East foe.
Montas, who struggled mightily during his rehab stint, tossed five scoreless innings with five strikeouts. The righty was in line for the win, but was slapped with a no-decision instead.
Right-hander Huascar Brazobán came in for Montas to start the sixth and walked the first three batters he faced to load the bases. He was replaced by José Castillo after a sacrifice fly got the Braves on the board.
Castillo, who got the loss, couldn't retire any of his inherited runners, hit a batter, and gave up two runs to tie the game. Reed Garrett then allowed a two-run single before putting an end to the disastrous five-run inning.
Recently signed veteran Dickly Lovelady also made his debut in the top of the seventh; he retired five straight before walking Ronald Acuña Jr., who was driven home by a Matt Olson double. He was replaced by Dedniel Núñez, who also gave up a run.
In all, the Mets used five relievers who allowed a combined seven runs, tainting Montas' outing. New York made a last-ditch comeback attempt in the ninth inning by bringing up Francisco Lindor as the tying run, but he grounded out to seal a fifth straight loss to Atlanta.