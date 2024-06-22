Mets Call Up Promising Reliever In Wake of Veteran’s Injury
The New York Mets’ bullpen took a big hit on Saturday.
New York announced that they’ve placed right-handed reliever Sean Reid-Foley on the injured list due to a right shoulder impingement, per the Athletic’s Will Sammon. However, there’s a silver lining.
As a result of Reid-Foley’s injury, the Mets have recalled reliever Danny Young from Triple-A Syracuse. Young has already made nine appearances (nine innings) with the Mets in 2024, recording 12 strikeouts while allowing just one earned run.
The 30-year-old lefty was optioned down to Syracuse following the Mets’ June 12 game. While an optioned player is usually required to stay in the minors for at least 15 days, Reid-Foley's injury allowed New York to recall Young before those 15 days were up.
Young returning to the Mets will help balance out their bullpen. Before Young's recall to New York, the only active left-handed reliever on the Mets’ roster was veteran Jake Diekman, who leads the team in appearances this season (31).
Reid-Foley has been a bright spot for the Mets' bullpen this season, currently boasting a 1.66 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23.1 innings; his ERA is the best by a Mets reliever this season (minimum 10 innings pitched). Luckily for Mets fans, New York manager Carlos Mendoza doesn’t seem too concerned about the severity of Reid-Foley’s shoulder injury.
"As of right now, he doesn't seem to be too concerned. Same thing with the trainers," Mendoza said of Reid-Foley on Saturday, per ESPN.
Mendoza’s hope is that Young can help hold down the fort until Reid-Foley returns.