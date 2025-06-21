Mets call up reliever from Syracuse in flurry of roster moves
The now second-place New York Mets are bringing additional bullpen help to Philadelphia as they aim to snap a seven-game losing streak and reclaim the division lead.
On Saturday afternoon, Will Sammon of The Athletic first reported that right-handed reliever Tyler Zuber had been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. In a corresponding move, the Mets optioned right-hander Blade Tidwell, who gave up two runs over 3.2 innings during Friday’s spot start.
The Mets also called up veteran right-hander Chris Devenski and optioned Justin Garza, who posted a 5.40 ERA in five appearances with the team. Devenski, a former All-Star, has allowed two runs in three innings with New York this season and owns a 3.97 ERA at the Triple-A level.
Zuber, 30, has posted a 6.08 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, and 8.0 K/9 rate in 21 Triple-A appearances this season. He has turned things around recently, however, recording nine strikeouts, three walks, and no runs allowed over his last 7.1 innings.
In July 2024, Zuber made two appearances with the Tampa Bay Rays — his first MLB action in three years. He struck out four and allowed one run over 3.1 innings before being optioned back to Triple-A Durham. At the end of the month, he was traded to the Mets in an unexpected deadline deal.
According to a story published by Sammon last August, Zuber was on the verge of retiring just months before the trade. After making 54 appearances with the Kansas City Royals between 2020 and 2021, he bounced between organizations without a call-up, was released, and worked his way back from shoulder surgery. The right-hander was just about emotionally done with baseball.
But following a brief stint with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, his 95 mph fastball and newly developed sweeper caught the attention of multiple MLB teams — including the Mets. He ultimately signed with the Rays and was assigned to Triple-A Durham, where he posted a 2.49 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 21.2 innings before being promoted.
Sammon reported that Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns spent two weeks trying to acquire Zuber before finalizing the deal with two hours to spare at last year’s deadline. Coincidentally, right-hander Paul Gervase — who was sent to Tampa Bay in return — was also recalled Saturday.
With Frankie Montas slated to be activated from the injured list and start Tuesday, the Mets will need to free up another roster spot soon. In the meantime, Zuber gets a chance to audition for his first extended big league opportunity since 2021.