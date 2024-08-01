Mets Called Top Option To Land Ace In 'Way-Too-Early' Free Agent Rankings
The New York Mets certainly were busy ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
At one point it seemed like the Mets would be sellers because they were more than 10 games below .500. But, the Mets completely turned their season around in gritty fashion and now should be taken seriously in the National League. The Mets are loaded with talent and are playing like the team everyone hoped they'd be in 2024.
There's a lot to like about the Mets right now and there's real reason for hope, especially after a strong Major League Baseball trade deadline performance.
While there is a lot of time left in the regular season, now that the trade deadline is behind us, free agency will be one of the next big topics to discuss. It's significantly too early to know what will happen. While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer put together a list of "way-too-early" free agent options and had the Mets as the top option to land Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty.
"The newest member of the Los Angeles Dodgers isn't guaranteed to be around for long," Rymer said. "Jack Flaherty is on a one-year, $14 million deal, and the season he's had points to a bigger payday on the open market. Something in the Jameson Taillon, Taijuan Walker, and Eduardo Rodriguez range felt right in June, though nine figures may be doable as well...
"Flaherty otherwise had the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres after him, and the New York Mets speculatively entered the chat after Kodai Senga came off the (Injured List) only to get hurt again. That fit could work even better this winter when the Mets will have Luis Severino and José Quintana eligible for free agency. Further, Flaherty's excellent K/BB ratio should appeal to them. Their starters are tied for last in that department in 2024."
Flaherty will be one of the top hurlers in free agency this upcoming offseason and the Mets could make sense for him, but it's too early to tell.
More MLB: Former Mets Superstar Gives Honest Assessment About Brandon Nimmo