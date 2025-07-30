Inside The Mets

Mets' Carlos Mendoza provides injury update on Jesse Winker

Jesse Winker is still nowhere near returning to the Mets' lineup.

Logan VanDine

May 1, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Jesse Winker (3) runs out a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Jesse Winker's return to the New York Mets is still a ways away.

Speaking with reporters before Tuesday's matchup against the San Diego Padres, manager Carlos Mendoza said that Winker is "not doing much" since landing back on the injured list with a back injury and is not doing any baseball activities.

It has been a frustrating season for Winker, who quickly became a fan favorite in Flushing after coming over from the Washington Nationals last season during the trade deadline. The 31-year-old re-signed with the New York on a one-year, $7.5 million deal during the offseason, with the expectation of being the team's primary designated hitter this year.

In what was his lone start in the outfield this season, Winker suffered an oblique strain on May 8 during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals, attempting to throw out Brendan Donovan at home. He was diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain of his right oblique and subsequently ruled out for six to eight weeks. Winker was later transferred to the 60-day IL on June 23.

Despite looking like his old self during his rehab assignments, Winker's anticipated return to the Mets was short-lived when they activated him off the IL on July 8. He appeared in just two games for the Amazins' before landing back on the shelf; Winker left in the middle of his second game back against the Baltimore Orioles on July 10 due to back tightness, which was later revealed to be inflammation.

While it's still unclear when Winker could return to the Mets this season, Mendoza still expects Winker to return at some point, saying, "Yes. That's what the trainers are telling us."

In only 26 games for the Mets this season, Winker is slashing .229/.309/.400 with one home run, 10 RBI and a .709 OPS.

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

