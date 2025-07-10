New York Mets lose slugger Jesse Winker to new injury
Just when the New York Mets were beginning to get healthy.
Outfielder/DH Jesse Winker exited Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles with what the Mets are calling back tightness.
Winker received just one at-bat in which he flied out in the first inning before Mark Vientos pinch-hit for him in the top of the fourth inning. Winker appeared to wince in pain after running out his fly out.
Winker was activated from the injured list on Tuesday after missing over two months with an oblique strain. However, the left-handed hitter had just three total at-bats before re-injuring himself in big-league game action.
The injury to Winker could not have come at a worse time for the Mets given that they placed fellow outfielder/DH Starling Marte on the IL on Tuesday with a knee bruise.
The Mets will now likely be down both of their DH platoon options heading into the All-Star break later in the week. In the meantime, Vientos could fill-in as DH with Marte sidelined and if Winker is forced to miss time.
Winker, 31, has played in a mere 26 games this season, where he has slashed .229/.309/.400 with a .709 OPS, one home run and 10 RBI. The Mets acquired Winker from the Washington Nationals at the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline. New York re-signed Winker to a one-year, $7.5 million deal in the offseason but injuries have derailed his first full season in Queens thus far.
The severity of Winker's back tightness is currently unknown as is the concern level from the Mets. This is a developing story, so stay tuned for further updates.