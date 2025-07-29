New York Mets showing interest in surging Orioles outfielder
The New York Mets are setting their sights on adding an impact outfielder at the trade deadline.
The club has been linked to several veterans to fill the need, including Minnesota's Harrison Bader, Chicago's Luis Robert Jr., and Baltimore's Cedric Mullins. According to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, the Mets are also interested in another Orioles outfielder: Ramón Laureano.
Laureano is having a tremendous season at the plate, batting .285 with a career-best .874 OPS and 15 home runs. The righty slugger has been heating up lately, boasting a .661 slugging percentage with 14 RBIs in his last 15 games.
On top of this, the 31-year-old is a plus defender who can play all over the outfield. While he splits time at left and right field for the O's, Laureano has logged over 300 games in center field in his seven-year professional career, making him a great fit for a New York team that needs an impact bat in center.
Much like the Mets' other outfield targets, Laureano is on a one-year deal and figures to be a rental option. However, he is under club control for 2026 with a $6.5 million club option, which could make the price for the surging veteran higher than a player like Mullins, who will be a free agent at the end of the season. If the Orioles are looking to contend next season, it would make sense to hold onto Laureano for another campaign.
Reports indicate that David Stearns is not interested in moving a young contributor like Mark Vientos for a rental player, so a deal like this would likely require some combination of the Mets' top prospects. Since New York is said to be protective of their top three pitching prospects, Jonah Tong, Nolan McLean, and Brandon Sproat, players like Ryan Clifford and Drew Gilbert could be on the block for a short-term difference-maker like Laureano.