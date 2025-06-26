Mets' Carlos Mendoza provides Sean Manaea update
Following a temporary shutdown from throwing, rehabbing New York Mets starter Sean Manaea is once again trending in a positive direction.
On Thursday, Manaea played catch for the first time since an MRI revealed a loose body in his throwing elbow. The issue was discovered after the left-hander complained of discomfort following his latest outing with Triple-A Syracuse. He received a cortisone shot Monday and was given a 48- to 72-hour rest period before resuming baseball activity.
“If everything goes well, he's scheduled to throw a bullpen by the weekend... Hopefully he's making that next rehab start early next week,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the left-hander remains “on track” to complete his rehab assignment after his next minor league start — which would put him in line to make his 2025 debut during the second week of July.
Manaea, 33, emerged as the Mets’ ace in 2024, going 12–6 with a 3.47 ERA, 24.9% strikeout rate, and 8.5% walk rate over a career-high 181.2 innings. The veteran southpaw was rewarded with a three-year, $75 million deal in free agency but, to this point, has spent the entire season on the injured list due to a right oblique strain suffered early in spring training.
Last Friday, Manaea delivered perhaps his most encouraging rehab start yet. He allowed one run on just two hits with seven strikeouts over 5.1 innings and retired the final 15 batters he faced.
Currently, the Mets are relying on a rotation of Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Griffin Canning, Paul Blackburn, and Frankie Montas — the latter of whom made his season debut Tuesday following a lengthy IL stint. Right-handers Kodai Senga (strained right hamstring) and Tylor Megill (sprained right elbow) also remain on the IL.
Barring further injuries within the current rotation, Blackburn is the most likely candidate to move to the bullpen upon Manaea’s return. The former All-Star had settled into a long relief role before Senga got hurt, and he is out of minor league options.