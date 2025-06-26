Insiders call lefty hurler a fit for New York Mets
Ever since A.J. Minter and Danny Young suffered season-ending injuries in late April, the New York Mets have been searching for left-handed relief pitching.
Over the past couple of months, they have promoted Génesis Cabrera, brought back Brooks Raley, traded for José Castillo, and signed Richard “Dicky” Lovelady in an effort to make up for the loss of their two southpaw relievers. However, all but Raley — who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery — were eventually designated for assignment.
Currently, Brandon Waddell is the lone lefty in the Mets’ bullpen. The 31-year-old journeyman earned his fourth call-up of the season Wednesday afternoon and, to this point, has mostly been used in a long relief role with New York.
Until they find a more permanent solution, left-handed relievers will remain a need for the Mets heading into the trade deadline. They have been linked to names like Aroldis Chapman in trade rumors for that very reason, but in a recent article by ESPN insiders Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, the Mets were also listed as a top fit for another hard-throwing southpaw — Reid Detmers.
Detmers, who turns 26 in July, is a former top-10 pick who developed as a starter and even pitched a no-hitter during his rookie season in 2022. But after going 4-9 with a 6.70 ERA in 17 starts last year, the Los Angeles Angels moved him to the bullpen heading into 2025.
Through 31 appearances this season, Detmers is 3-2 with two saves, a 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, and an 11.6 K/9 rate in 34 innings of work. He allowed a combined 12 runs in three consecutive outings during a rough patch between April 30 and May 7, but since then, he has posted a 0.46 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 19.2 innings.
Since transitioning to a relief role, his fastball has transformed into a plus pitch. Not only has it gained 1.5 mph in average velocity, but Statcast gives his four-seamer a +4 run value in 2025 — a drastic improvement from the -7 rating it generated last season.
Detmers’ pitch mix also includes an 88 mph slider, 73 mph curveball, and a rarely thrown 95 mph sinker. He used to throw a changeup a little over 10% of the time but has seemingly abandoned the pitch since giving up a home run on his lone attempt this season.
As of Wednesday evening, McDaniel and Passan give Detmers a 15% chance of being traded. Since he still has three more years of control after this season, the two insiders believe the left-hander could fetch a hefty return if the Angels become sellers.
While some teams reportedly still view Detmers as a starter, his short- and long-term fit in Queens would likely be as a reliever. Some of the most dangerous bats on rival NL contenders are left-handed, so having the ability to bring in a lefty out of the bullpen to help neutralize the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Tucker could be a difference-maker in October.