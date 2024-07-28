Mets Checked in on New York Proven Starter With Trade Deadline Looming
With a slew of injuries popping up in the past week, the New York Mets are now in the market for a starting pitcher all of a sudden.
Bullpen has been the glaring issue and still needs more pieces, but ace hurler Kodai Senga suffered a high-grade calf strain in his first start of the season on Friday night that is likely regular season-ending, and rookie starter Christian Scott landed on the 15-day IL with a UCL sprain a few days prior.
For that, president of baseball operations David Stearns has been forced to pursue rotation help despite the fact that this area was once viewed as a strength for the Mets.
And as MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post revealed, the Mets have checked in on Chicago Cubs right-handed starter Jameson Taillon, who is a hot name ahead of Tuesday's July 30 trade deadline. However, Heyman reported that the Cubs could decide to hang on to the New York proven righty.
Taillon has two more years of team control and is owed a total of $36 million combined between 2025 and 2026. The 32-year-old is making $18 million in 2024, and holds a 2.96 ERA through 100.1 innings (17 starts) this year.
The cross-town rival New York Yankees also have interest in bringing back Taillon, who pitched for them from 2021-2022. Taillon's best season in the Bronx came in 2022 when he went 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA in 177.1 innings (32 starts).
The Cubs have had a disappointing year, sitting five games back of the third-and-final NL Wild Card spot at 51-56. That being said they acquired All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, who has three more seasons of control. Trading for Paredes shows that Chicago is serious about bouncing back in 2025, which is why they may end up hanging on to Taillon.