Mets’ Clay Holmes assesses transition to starting pitching
Nearly everything New York Mets converted starter Clay Holmes has faced in 2025 has been uncharted territory, but nothing could have prepared him for what transpired Saturday.
After navigating a 25-minute pregame rain delay, Holmes recorded one out before another storm struck and froze the game for a second time.
Lengthy delays often signal the end of a starter’s outing—and almost always do for relievers—but the former All-Star closer returned to the mound after the 46-minute wait and promptly got the next two batters out to finally complete the first frame.
The eighth-year veteran remained sharp, tossing five scoreless innings on 70 pitches (44 strikes) and even retired nine consecutive batters at one point. According to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, the weather was the only thing that kept Holmes from going deeper into the game, since he had to get up and throw twice to stay loose during the second delay.
Holmes, 32, allowed just four hits and no walks while striking out two, picking up his third win of the season in a 2-0 shutout victory over the Washington Nationals. He is now 3-1 with a 2.64 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts over 30.2 innings through his first six starts with the Mets.
Before this season, Holmes had not started a game since 2018. The longtime reliever agreed to transition back to a starting role when he signed a three-year, $38 million deal (including an opt-out after 2026) with the Mets this past winter. So far, he has been pleased with the results.
"I still think there's a lot of room for growth, but overall, it's been, I feel like, pretty good," Holmes said after the game, adding that the transition has been a group effort between him, his coaching staff, and teammates. “For me, I’m able to go and focus on the things I need to and control those things on the mound. The rest has been turning in a good direction, so it's nice to see.”
Holmes, who was already known for his impressive stuff as a reliever, added two more pitches to his arsenal in 2025—a “kick change” and a cutter. According to Statcast, his newly developed changeup has emerged as his second-most utilized offering behind his patented sinker, generating a 39.5% whiff rate while holding opponents to a .200 batting average.
With Saturday’s performance, Holmes notched his fourth straight start of at least five innings. He also extended the Mets’ starting pitching streak of games without allowing a homer to 14.
Despite not having Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas to start the regular season, their rotation — which was surrounded by question marks — has combined for an MLB-best 2.28 ERA.