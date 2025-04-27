New York Mets reliever A.J. Minter leaves game with injury
The back end of the New York Mets’ bullpen is facing concern for the second time this week.
With one out in the eighth inning of Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals, left-handed reliever A.J. Minter grimaced after delivering a 90 mph cutter to James Wood. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza and the training staff approached Minter on the mound, and after a brief conversation, he was pulled from the game.
The Mets announced shortly afterward that Minter experienced tightness in his left triceps. Mendoza said that Minter is going for an MRI on Sunday and will "most likely" land on the injured list.
Minter, 31, joined the Mets on a two-year, $22 million contract (which includes a player opt-out) in January, just a few months after undergoing season-ending hip surgery. He spent his previous eight seasons with the NL East rival Atlanta Braves, where he won a World Series and posted a 3.28 ERA with 36 saves over 384 appearances.
The left-hander entered Saturday’s outing with a 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts over his first 10.2 innings with his new team. It was Minter’s second appearance in as many days.
The Mets recently dealt with another injury scare in Wednesday’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, when closer Edwin Díaz was removed in the 10th inning due to cramping in his left hip. Díaz returned to the mound Saturday and closed out a 2-0 victory with three strikeouts in the ninth.
If Minter does end up on the injured list, the Mets have a couple of options to replace him on the active roster. They could call up another reliever, such as Dedniel Núñez, or potentially add a sixth starter.